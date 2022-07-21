Trees dedicated to memory of Buchenwald victims chopped down

BERLIN (AP) — The Buchenwald concentration camp memorial says that seven trees dedicated to the memory of victims of the Nazi camp in eastern Germany have been chopped down. The foundation that runs the memorial tweeted on Wednesday that the trees near the site apparently were attacked the previous day. It posted pictures showing the trees severed about halfway up the trunk and said it was “appalled at the deliberate attack on remembrance.” The foundation said that it had filed a complaint to police. One of the trees was dedicated to children killed at Buchenwald and the others to six prisoners at the camp.

