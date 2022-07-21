Shein clothing line drops Maya blouse as Mexico complains

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The fast-fashion online clothing seller Shein has dropped an embroidered floral blouse after the Mexican government complained it appropriated designs made for generations by Mayan women on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. The bold-colored, heavily embroidered flowers and swirls are normally used by Mayan women on loose-fitting, calf-length white cotton shifts that are ideal for the region’s heat. The version offered by Shein more resembled a traditional blouse. Shein said Thursday that it dropped the item from its website, saying that “it is not our intent to infringe anyone’s valid intellectual property and it is not our business model to do so.” Mexico’s Culture Department had said Wednesday that it sent a letter to Shein demanding an explanation.

