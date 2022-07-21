Skip to Content
Russia defends veto of aid to northwest Syria for one year

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia is defending its veto of a U.N. resolution that would have extended humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest from Turkey for a year. Russia’s deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky insisted that Moscow’s demand for only a six-month extension was essential and accused Western nations of using “sly” tactics and trying “to govern the world.” He had to defend the veto before the General Assembly.

The Associated Press

