Republicans challenge Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law anew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are suing again in an attempt to throw out Pennsylvania’s broad mail-in voting law. The new lawsuit that was filed late Wednesday contends that the court must invalidate the law because of a provision that says it is void if any of its requirements are struck down in court. The lawsuit says the provision was triggered in a May 20 decision by a federal appeals court panel concerning mail-in ballots in a county judicial race from November. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says the decision didn’t trigger the provision. Courts have taken a dim view of such provisions in the past and declined to enforce them.

