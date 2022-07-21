Report: UK clearly overwhelmed by surge in migrant crossings

LONDON (AP) — An independent inspection has found that Britain’s response to the increase in migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats is poor and officials are clearly overwhelmed. The review by the chief inspector of borders and immigration was published Thursday. It was among critical reports published this week on the British government’s handling of the migrant crisis. Authorities have been struggling to cope with increasing numbers of people fleeing countries such as Afghanistan, Somalia and Iraq to seek asylum and better opportunities in the U.K. About 15,100 people have reached British shores since the start of the year after crossing the English Channel from France in unseaworthy vessels like rubber dinghies.

