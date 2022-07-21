Police bodycam video shows teen raising arms before shot

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney says police bodycam video of an officer shooting a 13-year-old boy appears to show the boy raising his hands in the air a moment before shots were fired. The shooting May 18 on the city’s West Side left the boy paralyzed. Andrew Stroth represents the boy’s family. He says the video shows the boy putting his hands up and obeying what he heard from officers before being shot. The video released Thursday is from the body camera of an officer running after the 13-year-old believed to have been a passenger in a stolen car. The footage is from another officer involved in the chase. The name of the officer who shot the boy hasn’t been released publicly. That officer has been restricted to desk duty.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.