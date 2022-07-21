Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 10:32 am

New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade

KEYT

By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York health officials are reporting the first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade. The confirmed case is a Rockland County resident. Officials did not immediately offer details on who the person was, whether they had been vaccinated or how they got the virus. State health officials scheduled polio vaccination clinics in Rockland County as part of the response. Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis — many of them in children.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content