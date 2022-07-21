New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade

NEW YORK (AP) — New York health officials are reporting the first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade. The confirmed case is a Rockland County resident. Officials did not immediately offer details on who the person was, whether they had been vaccinated or how they got the virus. State health officials scheduled polio vaccination clinics in Rockland County as part of the response. Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis — many of them in children.

