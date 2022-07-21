New warrant issued for election-denying Colorado clerk

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A new arrest warrant has been issued for Colorado’s election-denying clerk Tina Peters. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported Thursday that the warrant was issued because authorities say Peters violated the terms of her bail and a protective order forbidding her from contacting election staff at Mesa County. Peters is out on bail after being charged with seven felonies for her role in the break-in of her own election system. Her attorneys just convinced a judge not to send her back to jail for violating the terms of her release by traveling to Nevada for a conference of election deniers.

