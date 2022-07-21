Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 12:39 pm

Mexico’s leading fixed-line telephone company hit by strike

KEYT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — About 30,000 workers at Mexico’s largest fixed-line telephone and internet company have gone on strike, but the company pledges to continue providing service. Teléfonos de Mexico is better known as Telmex, and was once a state-owned company that controlled basically all phone service in Mexico. But since its privatization in the 1990s, anti-monopoly controls have forced the firm to yield ground to other cellphone and internet providers. The company says the demands of unionized employees are not consistent with “the financial viability of the company.” Telmex says its networks are now automated and will continue to operate.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content