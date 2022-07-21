Man indicted in rape of a child who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Claudia Dominguez and Chuck Johnston, CNN

The man accused of raping and impregnating a child who later traveled to Indiana seeking an abortion was indicted by a grand jury Thursday, court documents show.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, is charged with two counts of felony rape, according to an indictment handed down by a jury in Franklin County, Ohio. CNN has previously reported that the girl was 10 years old when she sought an abortion, and the indictment says she was 9 years old when the rapes took place, allegedly by Fuentes.

Fuentes was arrested July 12 after he spoke to police and confessed to raping the child at least twice, Det. Jeffrey Huhn testified during an arraignment last week. The girl had identified Fuentes as her assaulter six days before his arrest, according to an affidavit.

The case drew global attention as details emerged that the child had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After the court’s decision, abortion became illegal in Ohio as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The rapes allegedly took place between January 1 and May 12, 2022, according to the indictment.

Authorities became aware of the girl’s pregnancy in late June through a referral by a local children’s services department that was made by the child’s mother, Huhn testified. Columbus police were alerted on June 22 and began their investigation the same day.

On June 30, the girl underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis, Hunh testified. Indianapolis-based OB-GYN Dr. Caitlin Bernard confirmed to CNN earlier this month that she recently helped a 10-year-old girl have an abortion in Indiana after a child abuse doctor in Ohio reached out to her. The young girl was six weeks and three days into the pregnancy, Bernard told CNN.

Police obtained DNA from the clinic where the child underwent the abortion and it was being tested against samples from Fuentes and the child’s siblings, Hunh said last week.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this story.