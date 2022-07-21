FACT FOCUS: Biden cancer remark causes confusion

President Joe Biden’s speech at a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts this week led to widespread claims on social media that he made a significant announcement not about climate change, but about his health. Conservative politicians and political commentators focused on a clip from Biden’s speech Wednesday in which he told a story about growing up near Delaware oil refineries, to spread the assertion that the president announced that he has cancer. In response, a White House spokesperson confirmed that Biden was referring to previously disclosed skin cancer that was removed before he became president, not announcing a new diagnosis.

