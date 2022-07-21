EU imposes more sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed more sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. The bloc’s 27 members backed measures that include a ban on gold imports and tighter export export controls on some high-technology goods. The EU has described the new round of sanctions as minor adjustments and intended to align its actions with commitments from global partners. Any ban on Russian gas imports, which are still a lifeline to many of the EU’s juggernaut industries, is not under consideration. EU officials hope the sanctions might start to have a decisive impact on the war in Ukraine.

