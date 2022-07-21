Skip to Content
Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’ hopes to enchant and thrill viewers

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — If you think you’re safe avoiding sharks by simply staying out of the water, think again. A few species of epaulette sharks have evolved to move their fins to plod along outside the water at low tide. So-called walking sharks of Papua New Guinea are among the stars of this year’s Shark Week, with 25 hours of programming dedicated to all varieties of the apex predators on the Discovery Channel and streaming on discovery+ starting Sunday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be the week’s recurring master of ceremonies. Celebrities with shows include the stars of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” the cast of “Jackass” and comedian Tracy Morgan.

The Associated Press

