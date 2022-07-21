Skip to Content
Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative

By CLAIRE RUSH
Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gripped by gun violence that’s affecting cities across the nation, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, has issued a new emergency declaration with the goal of reducing gun killings by at least 10% over the next two years. The initiative announced Thursday directs $2.4 million to community groups and prevention efforts. Mayor Ted Wheeler said the goal was to reduce gun violence in the short and long term by increasing partnerships with community groups and local outreach.

