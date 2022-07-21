Alabama: 4 former school officials sentenced in fraud scheme

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four one-time Alabama educators have been sentenced to federal prison in a scheme to fraudulently enroll students from private schools in online public schools. Trey Holladay, a former superintendent with the Athens city school system, was sentenced to the maximum of five years and ordered to pay $2.9 million in restitution on Thursday. Two other men also were sentenced, and a fourth was sent to prison in a hearing earlier this week. All four men pleaded guilty last year. Prosecutors say they were part of a plan to boost public school funding from the state by fraudulently enroll students from private schools.

