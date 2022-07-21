5 things to know for July 21: Heat, Jan. 6, Marriage bill, Home prices, Hunter Biden

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

“Out of stock.” Many moms are still seeing that sign on empty store shelves where baby formula was once plentiful. Despite dozens of international flights loaded with formula that have already come into the US, experts say the product hasn’t been replenished in stores due to consumer stockpiling. As a result, some moms are traveling significant distances — even across borders — just to feed their children.

1. Extreme heat

More than 85% of Americans are bracing for temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit through the weekend, with millions in the south-central US expected to experience readings in the triple digits. “Widespread high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s and low 100s will encompass a majority of the country on Thursday and Friday,” according to the National Weather Service. The areas at the highest risk for the dangerously high heat span the Southwest, central and south-central US, along with the coastal mid-Atlantic region and the Northeast, the weather service noted. This has driven state and local leaders to issue heat emergencies and offer resources to residents to mitigate the scorching temperatures. The extreme weather in the US has been matched by deadly conditions in Europe, where records have been smashed and 19 European countries remain on “extreme danger” alerts for wildfires.

2. January 6

The House select committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, is returning to primetime today for its final planned hearing this month that will seek to show in minute-by-minute detail how former President Donald Trump failed to act while the attack was underway. Committee aides say that the panel will show how Trump “refused to act to defend the Capitol” for 187 minutes as the violent mob stormed the building. The committee has spoken with several former Trump aides who were with him that day — including former White House counsel Pat Cipollone — and their video depositions are expected to be used to help tell the story of what was going on inside the White House on January 6. The committee is also expected to show clips of video outtakes of Trump recording a message to his supporters on January 7, 2021, the day after the attack. The hearing will air live on CNN at 8 p.m. ET.

3. Marriage Equality

Republican and Democratic senators said Wednesday they expect a bill protecting same-sex marriage will eventually win the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster. While it’s not yet clear how many Republicans will support the bill, this acknowledgment is a sign of growing public acceptance and a sea change over an issue that had once badly divided the two parties. While most GOP senators are likely to vote against the bill, lawmakers in both parties believe there will be at least 10 Republicans who would join all 50 Democrats and advance the bill to a final up-or-down vote. But with the Senate leaving for its August recess in two weeks, the measure may not hit the Senate floor for some time.

4. Home Prices

Home prices in the US hit a new all-time high in June, despite the lack of affordability that’s pushing buyers out of the market. The median home price was $416,000 last month, up 13.4% from one year ago, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. Miami had the largest median price growth, up 40.1% from a year ago. It was followed by Orlando, Florida, up 30.6%, and Nashville, Tennessee, up 30.6%, the report shows. Inventory, which had been tight, is also ticking up, but there are still longstanding shortages of housing. Some experts say builders are cutting back on single-family home construction and boosting construction of multifamily buildings — which could be a sign they may be betting on more people getting priced out of buying and renting instead.

5. Hunter Biden

The federal investigation of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has reached a critical juncture, according to people briefed on the matter. Investigators are weighing possible charges while prosecutors are confronting Justice Department guidelines to generally avoid bringing politically sensitive cases close to an election. While no final decision has been made on whether to bring charges against the President’s son, sources say the probe has intensified in recent months. The Justice Department investigation initially focused on Hunter Biden’s financial and business activities in foreign countries dating to when Joe Biden was vice president. But investigators have examined a swath of broader conduct, including whether Hunter Biden and associates violated money laundering, campaign finance, tax and foreign lobbying laws, as well as whether Hunter Biden broke federal firearm regulations, multiple sources said.

