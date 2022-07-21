2 police officers shot in western NY city, hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers have been shot in the city of Rochester in western New York. Both were hospitalized after the Thursday night shooting. The severity of their wounds wasn’t immediately clear. Rochester Police Lt. Gregory Bello said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. He said a man approached the officers and opened fire. Bello said he didn’t have an update on the officers’ conditions and didn’t know if the gunman was in police custody.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.