Teachers weep recalling students killed in Parkland shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Eyewitnesses to the killings of 17 people by Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are giving heart-wrenching testimony at his penalty trial. A teacher on Wednesday recalled how her student correctly answered a question in her Holocaust studies class moments before gunshots penetrated the glass window of her classroom door. Nicholas Dworet and another student were killed and three of their classmates were wounded. She said all of them were brave. Cruz has pleaded guilty to killing 17 people and wounding another 17. The question before the jury is whether he should be executed or spend his life in prison.

