Suit faults FEC for inaction on Trump’s teasing of 2024 run

A pro-Democratic super PAC is accusing the Federal Election Commission of allowing former President Donald Trump “to continue violating the law” by dragging its feet over a complaint concerning Trump’s teasing of a future White House bid. American Bridge on Wednesday filed a lawsuit asking that a judge compel the commission to take action on its pending complaint that accuses Trump of violating federal campaign laws by raising and spending money for a run without officially filing his candidacy. The group says it will have to spend more money to advocate for Democratic candidates against “a law-breaking Republican candidate.” A commission spokesperson declined to comment on the still-pending complaint, citing federal law requiring confidentiality.

