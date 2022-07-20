Italy’s premier sets conditions to remain in office

ROME (AP) — Premier Mario Draghi has challenged his bickering coalition partners Wednesday to decide once and for all if they want to pull together behind him to continue governing Italy. The former European Central Bank chief who was drafted to lead Italy 17 months ago ago suggested he would continue if the restive parties in his coalition recommitted to a unity pact. Draghi offered his resignation to Italy’s president on July 14 after senators from the populist 5-Star Movement shunned a confidence vote on an energy bill. The movement is a partner in Draghi’s government. Some 1,000 mayors and tens of thousands of ordinary citizens who signed “Draghi, stay” petitions have urged the premier not to step down.

By NICOLE WINFIELD and FRANCES D’EMILIO Associated Press

