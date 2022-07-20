Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators have reached agreement on proposed changes to the Electoral Count Act. That’s the post-Civil War-era law for certifying presidential elections. The law came under intense scrutiny after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The changes proposed Wednesday are twofold: One would update the law to clarify the way states submit electors and the vice president tallies the votes in Congress. The other would bolster security for state and local election officials who have endured harassment.

