today at 8:28 am
Published 6:14 am

Secret Service Jan. 6 texts erased despite Congress’ request

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service text messages from around the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were deleted despite requests from Congress and federal investigators that they be preserved. That is according to a letter from the Secret Service on Tuesday responding to a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democratic member of the panel, says the Secret Service acknowledged the erasure in a letter, detailing how agency phones were migrated to a new system in the weeks after the attack. She said the agency left it up to individual agents to decide what electronic records to keep and what to delete.

The Associated Press

