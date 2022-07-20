Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 1:47 am

Pakistan police arrest 2 men accused of gang raping US woman

KEYT

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say they have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported that she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province. The detainees included her host, who took her to a hotel where she says she was sexually assaulted this week. The woman arrived in Pakistan three weeks ago. Police said Wednesday they are still investigating. The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad said its consulate in Pakistan’s city of Lahore was ready to provide consular services to the victim.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content