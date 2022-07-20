Pakistan police arrest 2 men accused of gang raping US woman

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say they have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported that she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province. The detainees included her host, who took her to a hotel where she says she was sexually assaulted this week. The woman arrived in Pakistan three weeks ago. Police said Wednesday they are still investigating. The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad said its consulate in Pakistan’s city of Lahore was ready to provide consular services to the victim.

