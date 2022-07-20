Outcry after Uvalde pressures schools to keep kids safe

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The mass shooting that left 21 people dead inside Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has parents there and across the nation demanding safer schools. A report found glaring errors at Uvalde, including doors that weren’t locked. Safety experts say schools need to emphasize the basics of the plans they already have and make sure staff is properly trained. They caution against relying too much on the lockdowns and drills that have become a fact of life. For years, some parents and teachers have warned the realistic drills are traumatic for some students, whose mental health has become even more of a concern on the rebound from COVID-19 disruptions.

By CAROLYN THOMPSON, ANNIE MA and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.