Man convicted in death of retired St. Louis police captain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been convicted of killing a retired St. Louis police captain in 2020 during a violent night sparked by racial injustice protests. A jury on Wednesday found Stephan Cannon guilty of first-degree murder and five other charges in the death of 77-year-old Capt. David Dorn on June 2, 2020. Dorn was shot at a friend’s pawn shop, which was being looted. Prosecutors said Cannon fled the store and walked to a nearby corner, where he fired 10 shots at Dorn, who was investigating alarms at the store. Cannon’s attorneys argued the state had no evidence connecting Cannon to Dorn’s death. Cannon will be sentenced Sept. 13.

