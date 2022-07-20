Man charged in shooting death of Missouri police officer

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a police officer during a traffic stop. Joshua Rocha, of Kansas City, was charged Wednesday, a day after North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez was shot and killed when he stopped a vehicle with expired temporary tags. Rocha faces death or life in prison if he is convicted. Rocha is being held on $2 million bond and will be arraigned Thursday. Police allege Rocha got out of his vehicle and fired at Vasquez after the traffic stop and then fled in the car. He later surrendered to police. It wasn’t immediately known whether Rocha had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

