Macron: Situation in Palestinian areas “more than worrying”

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says that a new spiral of violence between Israel and the Palestinians “can start at any moment.” Speaking alongside the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the presidential palace in Paris, Macron called for a resumption of peace talks that broke down more than a decade ago. The quest for dialogue cannot be abandoned, Macron said on Wednesday. He called for an end to the expansion of Jewish settlements in the Israel-occupied West Bank and a stop to evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem.

