Fatally injured New Mexico helicopter crew member called 911

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Emergency dispatch recordings show that one of the four first responders killed in last weekend’s New Mexico helicopter crash managed to call 911 before succumbing to his injuries. It’s not clear which crash victim made the call Saturday evening to San Miguel County dispatchers, but the call sparked a frantic search for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in a remote northern New Mexico region. State police officers who were first on the scene initially reported there were two unresponsive patients and two who were dead. The helicopter crew had wrapped up a firefighting mission and were returning home to Albuquerque when the crash happened.

