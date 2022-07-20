El Salvador extends state of exception in gang crackdown

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s congress has granted President Nayib Bukele another 30-day extension of the state of exception that has suspended fundamental rights since a surge in gang killings in late March. The Legislative Assembly is controlled by Bukele’s party and it voted overwhelmingly late Tuesday to extend the measures under which more than 46,000 people have been arrested. Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro told lawmakers that “the results that we are producing as Security Cabinet can be seen.” Bukele sought extraordinary powers after gangs were blamed for 62 killings on March 26.

