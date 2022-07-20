Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after incident

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has resumed hot air ballooning over the ancient city of Luxor following a two-day hiatus after two tourists were lightly injured during a ride. The Ministry of Civil Aviation says Wednesday it decided to resume the rides after reviewing “all safety measures and steps taken” to operate the popular flights. A hot air balloon carrying 28 tourists drifted off course Monday, slightly colliding with another one before landing. Hot air ballooning over Luxor is popular as it offers tourists spectacular views of ancient temples. But accidents, some of them deadly, have occurred in the past.

