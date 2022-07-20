Brazilian candidate polling 3rd launches presidential run

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Less than three months before Brazil’s presidential election, Brazilian politician Ciro Gomes has made his candidacy official at an event in capital Brasilia. Gomes’ chances of winning the election appear slim, with just 8% of respondents saying they plan to vote for him in October, according to a Datafolha poll conducted in June. He trails far behind former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the leftist Workers’ Party, and far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Gomes, a politician from Brazil’s northeast region, has sought to cast himself as an alternative to Brazil’s polarization embodied by the two-horse race between da Silva and Bolsonaro.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.