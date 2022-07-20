Biden to host African leaders for Dec summit in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’ll host leaders from across Africa for a summit in Washington in mid-December. The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will be held Dec. 13-15. Biden says the gathering will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities. Biden says those priorities include a commitment to democracy and human rights, responding to climate change and managing the effects of COVID-19 and future pandemics. President Barack Obama held a similar summit in 2014, when Biden was vice president. Obama’s summit followed his visit to Africa in 2013. Biden has not visited Africa since taking office.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.