Bannon’s team raises question about House subpoena deadline
By ASHRAF KHALIL
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon’s lawyers are trying to establish at his criminal contempt trial that the deadline for the onetime strategist for Donald Trump to appear before the House committee investigating the Capitol riot was flexible as long as the two sides were negotiating terms. But the committee’s chief counsel said Wednesday that Bannon was uncooperative from the start, so there was no such leeway. Bannon, who was an unofficial adviser to the then-president at the time of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, is charged with defying a congressional subpoena that sought his records and testimony.