Trial delayed for man pictured in Pelosi’s office at riot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal trial has been delayed for an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. A federal judge on Monday moved the trial for Richard Barnett, of Gravette, from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12. The delay was requested because Barnett’s attorney has been recovering from COVID-19 and Lyme disease. Barnett was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in the case.

