Senate panel OKs NATO expansion, rushing to full Senate vote

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has given easy bipartisan approval to admitting Finland and Sweden into NATO. Tuesday’s vote came as lawmakers aim for quick Senate passage and a show of congressional support for expansion of the U.S. and European defense alliance. That’s in the face of Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. The move sends consideration of the NATO expansion to a vote by the full Senate as soon as next week. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby is stressing White House support. Kirby says expansion would bring two modern Western militaries into NATO.

