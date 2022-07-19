Senate confirms Michelle Childs to DC appeals court
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of South Carolina jurist Michelle Childs to sit on the federal court typically seen as a proving ground for the nation’s highest bench. Senators approved Childs’ nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 17-5 earlier this year to advance her nomination. Childs has been a federal judge on South Carolina’s District Court for more than a decade. Earlier this year, she was on a shortlist of candidates being considered by President Joe Biden for a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, given the pending retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. Biden picked Ketanji Brown Jackson, instead, to become the court’s first Black female jurist.