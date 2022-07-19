Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander. Also, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times and that none of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison issued a statement Tuesday saying surveillance video showed Sapirman was shot within 15 seconds of opening fire, not within two minutes as the chief had said at a news conference on Monday.

