Man serving time on gun charges accused in 2007 slaying

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A man serving time in federal prison on weapons charges is now accused of killing an Alabama teenager in 2007. Police in Mobile, Alabama, say 39-year-old Jhordis Deshon Woods was charged in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson. Robinson was killed when someone burst into a residence, fired a single shot and fled. Authorities didn’t say how Woods was linked to the case so many years later, and court records weren’t immediately available with details. A federal judge sentenced Woods to almost eight years in prison in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in illegal possession of two guns.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.