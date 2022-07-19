Israel strikes Hamas site after bullet hits Israeli building
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says its aircraft struck a post of the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip in response to a gunshot fired into southern Israel from the territory. Palestinian media said the site was struck multiple times by missiles on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the military said a bullet fired from Gaza hit an industrial building in the community of Netiv HaAsara. There were no reports of injuries in either incident. No one has claimed responsibility for firing the bullet, but Israel holds Hamas responsible for all violence originating from Gaza, which has been under the rule of the Islamic militant group since 2007.