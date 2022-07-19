Hannah-Jones: Settlement to support Black faculty, students

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A settlement between the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones in a tenure dispute includes concessions designed to help faculty and students of color. Hannah-Jones tweeted on Tuesday that she and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund fought for the concession, which were not mentioned in the university’s settlement announcement last Friday. At the time, the school said the settlement with Hannah-Jones was for less than $75,000 and was approved by the school’s chancellor. Hannah-Jones said the settlement includes $5,000 reserved in the provost’s office to pay for meeting expenses and events sponsored by the Carolina Black Caucus per year through June 2025.

