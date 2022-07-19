Fog returning Wednesday morning

While temperatures are heating up in interior areas this afternoon, highs along the coast are staying comfortable. Most locations are in the low to mid 70s near the water and inland areas are topping off in the mid 90s to low triple digits.

There's a high surf advisory in place for Ventura County beaches until 11 AM Thursday morning. Large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents are possible.

High pressure will to dominate the region through at least Thursday with morning fog along the coast and warm weather continuing inland.

The high pressure over the Four Corners will gradually weaken from late Thursday through at least Sunday, with near normal highs for most of Southern California.