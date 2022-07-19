Ex-NYC mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is dropping out of the crowded race for the Democratic nomination in a redrawn Congressional district that includes his Brooklyn home. De Blasio tweeted Tuesday that it’s clear that the people of New York’s 10th Congressional District “are looking for another option.” The announcement came two months after the former mayor joined race for the redrawn 10th Congressional District, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn. De Blasio’s two terms as mayor of the nation’s largest city ended on Dec. 31, 2021. He considered running for governor of New York but opted not to challenge incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul.

