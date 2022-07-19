EU starts membership talks with Albania, North Macedonia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is starting the long enlargement process that aims to lead to the Albania and North Macedonia joining the bloc. Any expansion beyond the current 27 EU member states is likely to be many years off, and both nations were already considered potential candidates 19 years ago. Despite the stalling, they persevered in their ambition to become part of the world’s most important trade bloc. Officially, the process was kicked off with the presentation of the negotiating frameworks, which will allow the EU head office to screen how well each nation is prepared to take on all the laws, rules and regulation of the bloc.

