Cyprus president tests positive for COVID-19, mild symptoms

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A government official says the president of Cyprus has tested positive for the coronavirus. President Nicos Anastasiades tested positive during routine testing on Tuesday. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said Anastasiades has exhibited mild symptoms and his condition is considered very good. According to Health Ministry figures, Cyprus had a 12.6% coronavirus infection rate between July 8 and July 14. The Mediterranean island nation reported 7 COVID-19-related deaths during the same period for an overall death toll of 1,086 since the start of the pandemic.

