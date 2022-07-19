Bannon contempt-of-Congress trial to begin in earnest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Steve Bannon, the longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, have unsuccessfully requested a one-month delay on the second day of his trial for contempt of Congress. But U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols quickly denied that motion and the trial was set to begin in earnest Tuesday afternoon. However Nichols also indicated he might be open to a one-day delay. Bannon is facing criminal charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

