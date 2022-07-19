Amnesty Intl says Myanmar army has laid landmines in Kayah

BANGKOK (AP) — Amnesty International says Myanmar’s military has laid landmines that have killed and injured people in and around villages in Kayah, a conflict-affected region near the border with Thailand. The human rights groups said its researchers who visited the region found that landmines were laid around people’s homes and churches in an area where the army has been fighting ethnic Karenni armed groups. Various international agreements ban such mines, which have killed and maimed thousands of people around the world. Amnesty’s report backed earlier allegations made by ethnic groups. And UNICEF last month said landmines and unexploded ordnance had maimed or killed many children in Myanmar since the military takeover.

