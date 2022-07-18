Yellen calls out China trade practices in South Korea visit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. and South Korea should deepen their trade ties to avoid letting other countries use their market positions to unfair advantage. During a speech in Seoul, South Korea, she said countries like China cannot be allowed to exploit their control over key raw materials, technologies, or products “to disrupt our economy or exercise unwanted geopolitical leverage.” Yellen represented the U.S. at the Group of 20 finance minister meetings on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and made stops in Tokyo and Seoul. She did not visit China, but held a call with China’s vice premier in charge of trade in early July.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

