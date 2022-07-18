US developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will spend $1.3 billion to develop advanced satellites that will be able to better track hypersonic missile threats. The Pentagon on Monday announced two new contracts that will put the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025. Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency, says the contracts will provide 28 satellites, as the U.S. moves to greatly expand and enhance its ability to counter increasing threats from Russia and China. Hypersonic missiles are more difficult to track and shoot down because they maneuver more in flight than conventional weapons.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.