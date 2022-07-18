The Chainsmokers to perform at the edge of space

NEW YORK (AP) — One of The Chainsmokers’ latest hits is “High” and they’re hoping to live up to their lyrics. The hit-making duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have signed up to get into a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon in a few years and perform some 20 miles above the Earth. The feat would make Taggart and Pall the first musical artists to perform at the edge of space, said Ryan Hartman, chief executive officer at World View, a fledgling space tourism company, tells The Associated Press. World View says The Chainsmokers will be on one of the company’s inaugural flights slated for 2024.

