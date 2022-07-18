Staying toasty through Wednesday…

Temperatures will be staying warm across many areas through at least Wednesday.

While high pressure has dominated the region with temperatures inland in the mid to upper 90s, there has been some monsoonal moisture present in the area. This has allowed for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop. These should dissipate this evening, with dry lightning and occasional gusty winds the main threats.

Wednesday and Thursday, high pressure will begin sliding to the east. This will start a cooling trend throughout the the weekend. Morning fog will return and temperatures will be mild near the coast topping off in the upper 60s to low 70s.

We’ll be tracking the heat over the next few days and will let you know if any heat advisories are issued!